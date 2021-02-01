Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.6% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,161,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $176.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.37.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.