Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New $530,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $143.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.55. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

