Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Intuit makes up about 2.5% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

INTU opened at $361.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

