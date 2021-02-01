Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $175.57 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

