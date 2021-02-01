Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes $860,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,812,714 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.78.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $374.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.90, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

