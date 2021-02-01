Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Shares of PSA opened at $227.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.