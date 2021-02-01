Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

LGGNY opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

