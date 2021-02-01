Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FINMY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.