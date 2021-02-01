Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LNNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leoni from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS LNNNY remained flat at $$3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Leoni has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

