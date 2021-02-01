Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.63 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Avista comprises about 1.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Avista by 243.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA opened at $37.48 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.