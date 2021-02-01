Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Bunge comprises 2.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 23.6% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Bunge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 620,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

BG opened at $65.44 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

