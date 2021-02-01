Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $464,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after buying an additional 157,407 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 506,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

