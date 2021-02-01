Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 5,385 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Flex accounts for about 3.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

