Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 630 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Universal makes up about 1.3% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Universal by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UVV opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $377.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

