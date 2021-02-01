Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LESL. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 68.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $3,968,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.