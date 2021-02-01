Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

LEVL stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

