Level01 (LVX) Market Cap Hits $5.26 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $10,703.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,655,586 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog. The official website for Level01 is level01.io.

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

