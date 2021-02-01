Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $40,904.86 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,904.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,409.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Marc Rosen sold 60,941 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,185,302.45.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Marc Rosen sold 56,946 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $973,776.60.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

