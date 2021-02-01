Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $281,904.74 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $281,904.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.71 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.