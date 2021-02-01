Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LXRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $958.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 191,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

