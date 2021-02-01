Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.46

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.46 and last traded at $175.46, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Li Ning Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

