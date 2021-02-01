Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Update

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CFO Richard Heyse bought 20,000 shares of Liberated Syndication stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSYN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,474. Liberated Syndication has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

