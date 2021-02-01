Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 8.03.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.