Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.31

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Lifestyle International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services.

