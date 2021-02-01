Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $945,311.17

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $945,311.17 and $3,561.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00883690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.59 or 0.04404306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

