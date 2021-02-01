LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $9,433.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00864112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.64 or 0.04465048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019990 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,014,389,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,837,316 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

