Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

