Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Linde by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $245.40 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

