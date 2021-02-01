Liquidity Network Hits Market Capitalization of $867,811.24 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $867,811.24 and $38,377.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00150292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.