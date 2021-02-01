Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.92 Million

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report sales of $373.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $338.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Littelfuse.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $11.26 on Monday, hitting $254.63. 109,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.39. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at $71,653,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $228,815.40. Insiders sold 89,426 shares of company stock worth $20,313,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

