Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LFUS opened at $243.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total value of $502,762.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $228,815.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,313,824. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

