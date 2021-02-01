Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $90.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.53 million to $97.53 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $346.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $349.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $370.62 million, with estimates ranging from $335.30 million to $391.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 516,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

