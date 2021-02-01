Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $10,311,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.