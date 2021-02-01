Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYG. Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

LYG opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 961,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

