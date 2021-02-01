LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE SCD traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,233. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.