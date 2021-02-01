Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $11.79. 61,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

