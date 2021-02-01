Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

LMT stock opened at $321.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

