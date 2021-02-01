Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Shares Up 6.1%

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57. 1,841,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,275,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:LGVW)

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

