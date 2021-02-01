L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $70.52 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

