LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

