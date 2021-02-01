LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 16.8%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was up 16.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 257,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 280,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. Equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

