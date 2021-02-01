Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) Plans to Raise $125 Million in February 5th IPO

Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) is planning to raise $125 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,800,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Lucira Health, Inc. generated $270,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $22.3 million. Lucira Health, Inc. has a market cap of $573.9 million.

BofA Securities, William Blair and LifeSci Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Lucira Health, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. We have developed a testing platform that produces centralized-laboratory-accurate molecular testing in a single-use and consumer-friendly test kit that is powered by two AA batteries and fits in the palm of a hand. We designed our test kits to provide accurate, reliable and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. We believe the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has shown the infectious disease testing infrastructure in the United States was not designed to accommodate the immediate demands of infectious disease control on a mass-population scale. The testing options today are too expensive, inaccurate, or are inaccessible due to slow time to results or complexity. Mass-population infectious disease testing requires a testing platform that can provide accurate and clinically relevant results on-the-spot, be affordably mass produced, portable and easy-to-use anywhere. Our LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, or our COVID-19 test kit, is designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. We believe, at scale, it will be an affordable, mass-population testing solution. Our initial focus is within respiratory diseases, starting with COVID-19 and influenza A and B virus indications. We conducted a clinical trial that demonstrated that the molecular accuracy of our COVID-19 test kit is comparable to the Hologic, Inc. Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 Assay, or the Hologic Panther Fusion, which is considered to be one of the current market-leading molecular assays in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, published study because of its low Limit of Detection, or LoD. On Nov. 17, 2020, we received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for (1) prescription at-home use with self-collected nasal swab specimens in individuals aged 14 and older who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider and (2) use at the point-of-care with self-collected nasal swab specimens in individuals aged 14 and older, and in individuals aged 13 and under when the specimen is collected by a healthcare provider at the point of care. “.

Lucira Health, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 57 employees. The company is located at 1412 62nd Street Emeryville, California 94608 and can be reached via phone at (510) 350-8071 or on the web at http://www.lucirahealth.com/.

