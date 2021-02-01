Lufax (LU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lufax (NYSE:LU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Lufax has set its FY 2020

Individual that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

LU has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

