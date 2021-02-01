Lumentum (LITE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

