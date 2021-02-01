Luminex (LMNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Luminex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Luminex stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

