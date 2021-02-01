LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0966 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $7,813.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,884.48 or 1.00242825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025165 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.63 or 0.01052090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00306230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00197486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027630 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032924 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,639,779 coins and its circulating supply is 10,632,546 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.