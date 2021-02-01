Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.46 on Monday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,996 shares of company stock worth $43,358,196. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lyft by 59.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lyft by 7.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $217,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

