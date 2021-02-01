Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,996 shares of company stock valued at $43,358,196. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.