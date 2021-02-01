Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $56.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lyft from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.46 on Monday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,996 shares of company stock valued at $43,358,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $5,945,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

