Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,358. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.